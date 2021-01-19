Shreveport-Bossier casino employees hit hard by pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While COVID-19 is impacting everyday life, many industries are seeing a lot of loss as well.
More than 2,000 employees have lost their jobs at casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board reports the gaming industry lost more than $830 million in 2020.
Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel closed its doors back in May of 2020. Former employee, Martha Brown, says after working there since 2013, it broke her heart.
“It was very hard. I didn’t know what my next step would be, and I knew at that point with the other casinos not bring back everybody, at that point it was no point in even trying to find another job in my field,” she said.
She was a game table supervisor.
“It was just such an awesome family atmosphere everybody was family up there. It was just an overall good job,” she said.
