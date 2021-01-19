Searchers find body believed to be missing man

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Investigators have found a body they believe to be an ArkLaTex man who has been missing since late December.
The body was discovered Monday near the Arkansas Highway 41 bridge over Red River, the Little River County Office of Emergency Management reports.
Robert Eaglin, 53, of Hooks, Texas, and 50-year-old Michelle Cullom were riding a four-wheeler when the vehicle got stuck on a sandbar, authorities say.
His body was found not far from where searchers earlier discovered the four-wheeler.
Cullom still is missing.
