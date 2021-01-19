A rainy Tuesday for the ArkLaTex. More on the way

Today: grab the rain gear and add some extra time as you hit the road. As mentioned above, rain so far has been further north. As this cold front drops south, it’ll bring more rain to the I-20 corridor around 6 or 7am and not much is looking to change in the afternoon. So far, it looks as if the rain will hang on to areas near I-20 during the late morning and afternoon hours. It’ll begin to taper off during the evening. So keep in mind, this means that not everyone will see rain. Or they may see only lighter rain. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s with highs this afternoon in the upper 40s and low 50s.