A rainy Tuesday for the ArkLaTex. More on the way

Happy Tuesday everyone! The showers have already begun in the ArkLaTex and mainly hanging around I-30 during the early early hours of Tuesday morning.
Today: grab the rain gear and add some extra time as you hit the road. As mentioned above, rain so far has been further north. As this cold front drops south, it’ll bring more rain to the I-20 corridor around 6 or 7am and not much is looking to change in the afternoon. So far, it looks as if the rain will hang on to areas near I-20 during the late morning and afternoon hours. It’ll begin to taper off during the evening. So keep in mind, this means that not everyone will see rain. Or they may see only lighter rain. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s with highs this afternoon in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Wednesday: we’ll get a bit of a break from the rain during the morning hours. Morning temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 40s and then we’ll see temperatures warm up into the 50s once again. Light showers are likely to pop up near in the northern arklatex for the afternoon and evening.
More rain to come for Thursday and Friday as well. Some of this will be heavy at times. So unfortunately it looks like the sunshine will be hard to come by in the next couple of days. Highs will depend on where the rain sets up but so far, Thursday will be one of the warmest with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Have a fantastic day and stay dry!
