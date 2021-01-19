Police name suspect in Ashton Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Tevin Holden? The Shreveport Police Department named him as a suspect in a shooting that left a woman seriously injured.
Holden, 27, is accused of shooting a woman in the upper body on Friday, Jan. 15. A warrant was issued charging him with one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Ashton Street regarding a shooting. They found the victim and took her to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Investigators began examining the crime scene and spoke to witnesses.
“Based on the evidence and witness statements, investigators were able to determine that the victim’s boyfriend, Tevin Holden, shot the victim after a dispute,” reads a news release from SPD.
Police are asking anyone with information about Tevin Holden’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
