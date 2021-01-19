More soggy conditions for this week

(KSLA) - More of the wet weather will be continuing through the end of the week. It will not rain all day and all night, but more of the off and on activity will be likely through Friday.
This evening, the rain will be winding down a little bit. There will still be some light showers hanging around. Most of the activity will be around the I-20 corridor. So, not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 50s. If you are heading out at all this evening, you may need a jacket to stay warm along with your umbrella to stay dry.
The rain should come to an end by sunrise Wednesday. Any rain left overnight, will be light and not everyone will see some. It will be cloudy with temperatures slowly cooling down to the lower to mid 40s. Places north of I-30 should see temperatures down to the mid 30s.
We should be off to a dry start for the day Wednesday. There will be a lot of clouds around, but some sunshine is possible. Through much of the day, it will remain dry until the late afternoon. That’s when a few showers may return. More rain is likely after sunset and overnight Wednesday. Rain chances are up to 30% for the day. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 50s.
Thursday and Friday will have more rain move in. Rain chances are up to 60% both days. There will be heavier showers involved as well. It still will not rain 100% of the time. I would expect there to be more off and on activity. So when one shower ends, another is likely right behind it. Temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday, we will finally take a break from the rain! There may even be a bit more sunshine throughout the day! I have a 10% chance for a brief shower, but most of the ArkLaTex will be nice and dry. Take advantage, because more rain is coming back Sunday and Monday!
As mentioned, Sunday and Monday will have more rain. A cold front will be moving in from the west. It will take until possibly Tuesday before it moves on out. Therefore, we could see very wet weather to end the weekend. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer and get up to the upper 60s. Therefore, we could see a few storms during the day Sunday and Monday.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay dry!
