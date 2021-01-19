More contagious strain of COVID-19 detected in Louisiana

Over the weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the state’s first identified case of the more contagious strain. It’s known as the U.K. variant because it’s prevalent in the United Kingdom. The state says it was detected in an individual from the Greater New Orleans area. Health officials say while the particular viral strain is more contagious, it has not been shown to cause more severe illness. And, experts believe the current Covid-19 vaccines are effective against it.