Miller County begins COVID-19 vaccinations

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s address, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas began Monday, Jan. 18.
In Miller County, two pharmacies received doses of the vaccine. Both College Hill Drug and Walmart have approximately 100 doses each remaining. Those doses are expected to be used by Wednesday.
For now, pharmacies in the state are preparing for all of Phase 1B. This includes the three school districts in Miller County, childcare, agricultural workers and several other categories in the vaccination guide.
Joe Bennett, director of Miller County Emergency Management said, “Citizens who fit into the Phase 1B criteria can visit the College Hill Drug website to sign up at https://www.collegehilldrug.com/vaccinations-immunizations and the pharmacy will contact you when the shipments of vaccine are available.”
Bennett also said Walmart is about to launch a sign up form on their website but it may not be ready until the end of the week.
“At the moment, our school districts and remaining public safety personnel is our concentration. Basic infrastructure resilience is vital, we want schools, childcare and public safety prepared to continue without further disruption.” Bennett said.
The Arkansas Department of Health released its new plan for the vaccine rollout. This document can change daily.
