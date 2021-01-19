LSU Health awaits COVID-19 vaccine to resume vaccinations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Health Shreveport says it does not know when it will resume offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.
That’s because it has not yet received additional vaccine.
If you were scheduled to receive your vaccination this week, the week of Jan. 18, you will receive and email to reschedule your appointment as soon as the vaccine becomes available.
Also once a new shipment of vaccine arrives, a link will be provided on LSU Health’s website for those who have not registered to be vaccinated.
That website also is where people can monitor when vaccinations resume.
