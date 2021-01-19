LDH sends memo to healthcare providers reminding them to be fair in distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is urging healthcare providers to be fair in their distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine after the agency says it received reports that some providers in the state are reserving their excess doses for existing patients.
While recent guidance has authorized vaccinating those 70 and older, along with certain other groups of people, that guidance urges providers to not discriminate between current patients and non-current patients.
Dr. Joseph Kanter with LDH sent the following letter out to providers Wednesday, Jan. 19:
