Grambling State University marching band to perform during Inauguration Day ‘We Are One’ event

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Grambling State University announced Monday, Jan. 18 that the World Famed Tiger Marching Band will be featured on the national stage for Inauguration Day.
The marching band will perform in President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ We Are One event on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The school’s band joins another Louisiana marching band, the Human Jukebox from Southern University, which will also be performing.
The virtual performance will be at 7 p.m. and can be watched online here.
