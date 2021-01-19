2 East Texans accused of taking part in U.S. Capitol siege charged with federal crimes

According to the affidavit, a witness called the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) on Jan. 7 to report Nichols and Harkrider as two of the people that broke into the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. The witness provided authorities with the two men’s Facebook accounts and said he or she had seen posts on Nichols’ social media showing both men at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, the affidavit stated.