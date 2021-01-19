COVID-19 TESTING: Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announces community testing sites for Jan. 20-22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is continuing to offer community testing for COVID-19.
Testing is open to all Louisiana residents ages 2 and up. Even those who are not experiencing symptoms are encouraged to get tested.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Querbes Park Community Center
- 3500 Beverly Pl, Shreveport
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
- Town of Greenwood Pioneer Building
- 6978 Howell St., Greenwood
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
- Bill Cockrell Park & Community Center
- 4109 Pines Rd., Shreveport
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed above or until all test kits have been utilized.
Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:
- Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.
- Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.
- New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.
For more testing locations in Louisiana, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website.
