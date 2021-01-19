Cheer sponsor accused of stealing over $5,000 from school fundraisers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is facing a felony theft charge, accused of stealing money from school fundraisers.
Precious Phillips, 31, (also known as Precious McClenty) turned herself in to authorities, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Phillips is a cheer sponsor at Judson Elementary.
According to a news release, Phillips is accused of stealing $5,165 from school fundraisers and cheerleader dues between 2018 and 2020.
CPSO began an investigation after being contacted by the Caddo Parish School Board.
Phillips was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
