Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine provides an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Harrisburg, Pa. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Source: Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)