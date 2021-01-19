Arkansas county implements Phase 1-B, COVID protocol

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas has expanded its service to those wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. And leaders in one rural ArkLaTex county say they are prepared to keep up with the state’s endeavor.
Lafayette County School District is a small district in southwest Arkansas with around 80 teachers and 500 students, but this district is leading the push for school personnel receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Robert Edwards, superintendent of Lafayette County schools, was among the first educators in the county to get the shot.
“It’s just a safety issue for me. But being around our young people around our teachers, I feel the more we can get vaccinated the better we will be,” said Edwards.
Arkansas is now in Phase 1-B COVID protocol, which allows teachers and those age 70 or older to get the vaccine.
For those in Lafayette County, the only place to get the shot is People’s Drug Store in Stamps. Pharmacist Copie Dickson said they were able to make the quick change because they know their customers by name.
The county is allotted only 100 doses a week and Dickson says they are going fast.
“We are using the Moderna vaccine and there is a vial that contains 10 doses. So after you start with a vial, you have a window of six hours to use that vial up. We try to schedule our patients in a group of 10 so we won’t have any waste,” said Dickson.
Dickson said living in a small county is making it easier for them to meet the needs of those in Phase 1-B, but more is needed.
“I think this county is just like the rest of the nation, we need a bunch but we just don’t have it. I’m sure they are working feverously to get it,” said Dickson.
