Where to donate convalescent plasma in the ArkLaTex
(Source: Caroline Coleburn)
January 18, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Convalescent plasma continues to be used by healthcare facilities to treat patients seriously ill with COVID-19.

Those who have had the virus can donate plasma in order to help others.

In the ArkLaTex area, there are a number of places where one can donate potentially life-saving plasma.

DONATION CENTERS

CSL Plasma

  • 2712A W 70th St., Shreveport
  • 318-800-9940
  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Talecris Plasma Resources

  • 1020 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Ste 160, Shreveport
  • 318-861-1466
  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KEDPLASMA

Shreveport

  • 9025 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport
  • 318-703-6060
  • Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Longview

  • 1501 S High St., Longview
  • 903-653-1479
  • Hours: Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LifeShare Blood Center

Shreveport

  • 8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
  • 318-222-7770
  • Hours: Monday - Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texarkana

  • 4020 Summerhill Rd., Texarkana
  • 903-794-3173
  • Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bossier City

  • 1523 Doctors Ln., Bossier City
  • 800-256-4115
  • Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carter Blood Care

  • 3080 N Eastman Rd. #112, Longview
  • 903-663-2650
  • Hours: Monday - Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

