Where to donate convalescent plasma in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Convalescent plasma continues to be used by healthcare facilities to treat patients seriously ill with COVID-19.
Those who have had the virus can donate plasma in order to help others.
In the ArkLaTex area, there are a number of places where one can donate potentially life-saving plasma.
CSL Plasma
- 2712A W 70th St., Shreveport
- 318-800-9940
- Hours: Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Talecris Plasma Resources
- 1020 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy., Ste 160, Shreveport
- 318-861-1466
- Hours: Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.
KEDPLASMA
Shreveport
- 9025 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport
- 318-703-6060
- Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Longview
- 1501 S High St., Longview
- 903-653-1479
- Hours: Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LifeShare Blood Center
Shreveport
- 8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- 318-222-7770
- Hours: Monday - Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Texarkana
- 4020 Summerhill Rd., Texarkana
- 903-794-3173
- Hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bossier City
- 1523 Doctors Ln., Bossier City
- 800-256-4115
- Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carter Blood Care
- 3080 N Eastman Rd. #112, Longview
- 903-663-2650
- Hours: Monday - Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
