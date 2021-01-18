Sunny MLK Day comes to an end with rain Tuesday

Happy MLK Day everyone! What a wonderful day we’ve had and will continue to have weather wise with beautiful sunny skies and warm weather, but that wont be lasting too much longer.
Monday: highs today will climb into the mid 60s under sunny skies during the afternoon hours. But late afternoon and during the evening clouds will build in from the west with an approaching cold front on the way. Tonight, the I-30 corridor may just see a few light showers closer to midnight as the front arrives.
Overnight, lows will only drop into the upper 40s do the clouds moving in and keeping in some of the ‘warmth’ from monday.
Tuesday: Rain will be a factor to the morning commute as it moves southeast overnight and early during the day. Expect moments of heavy rain but also moments where it is lighter as you add extra time to head to work. Models are showing the rain hanging out near the I-20 corridor during much of the day Tuesday so I’d also plan for the possibility of showers lingering for the commute home as well. We should start to see the rain lighten up during the late evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s once again with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. The morning may hold off on rain as you step out the door. This so far is looking like one of the driest days, but not necessarily a dry evening with more rain beginning again.
We’ll keep rain chances fairly high for both Thursday and Friday as well so keep the rain boots ready for action! Highs on Thursday will climb in the mid 60s being another ‘warm’ day. By Friday, we’ll drop back into the low 60s for highs.
Weekend forecast looking drier for Saturday as above average temperatures crawl back in with greater shower chances back by Sunday.
