Sunny MLK Day comes to an end with rain Tuesday

Tuesday: Rain will be a factor to the morning commute as it moves southeast overnight and early during the day. Expect moments of heavy rain but also moments where it is lighter as you add extra time to head to work. Models are showing the rain hanging out near the I-20 corridor during much of the day Tuesday so I’d also plan for the possibility of showers lingering for the commute home as well. We should start to see the rain lighten up during the late evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s.