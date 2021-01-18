Students, community members participate in march in Natchitoches to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Jeff Ferrell | January 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 12:45 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Jan. 18, many members of the community gathered in Natchitoches to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A community march was held in which participants walked through town to the Dr. King monument near Texas Street and MLK Jr. Drive.

A number of students participated in the march as well. The featured guest speaker for the March for Justice and Peace was Dr. Timothy Jones.

