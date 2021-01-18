State sees drop in total active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations with new week ahead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The state of Arkansas saw decreases in total active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as state officials say the number of total cases rose by nearly 1,000 Sunday.
According to a Tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 271,154 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, up 976 from Saturday.
Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers show an improved trend in the state, with pharmacies and hospitals playing a major role in delivering vaccines to people.
The number of total active cases fell by 917 to 24,887, while 1,271 people remain hospitalized, down 21 from Saturday.
State health officials said the number of people on ventilators rose seven to 221 Sunday, while there were 18 additional deaths.
Of the 18 deaths, three were reported in Region 8 - one each in Craighead, Jackson and Poinsett counties.
The death toll is now at 4,311, officials said.
No Region 8 county was in the Top 5 in new cases. Pulaski County was first in the state with 195 cases, followed by Benton County with 85.
State health officials also said 131,022 doses have been given to people as of Sunday, with 6,285 long-term doses given by CVS/Walgreens.
State health officials have said that Phase 1-B of the COVID-19 vaccination program starts Monday around the state.
People who are over the age of 70 and those who work in education can receive the vaccination.
