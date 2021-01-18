Police respond to report of shooting on Lakeshore

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting.
And evidence at the scene suggests that it could have been fatal.
First responders were summoned to Lakeshore Drive about 8:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police still have 10 units on the scene between Fetzer Avenue and Cross Lake Boulevard.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for a crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
