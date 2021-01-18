1 person hurt in 2-vehicle wreck downtown

4Runner overturned, came to rest upside-down

1 person hurt in 2-vehicle wreck downtown
A two-vehicle accident early the afternoon of Jan. 18 in downtown Shreveport sent the driver of this Toyota 4Runner to the hospital. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | January 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 6:18 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident Monday near Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

It happened about 1:09 p.m. on Travis Street between McNeill Street and Louisiana Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

2-vehicle wreck sends 1 person to the hospital

The accident involved a Toyota 4Runner that was traveling west on Travis and a Toyota Highlander that was headed north McNeill.

The 4Runner overturned and came to rest upside-down. It’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Highlander’s driver and passenger were not injured.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.