1 person hurt in 2-vehicle wreck downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover accident Monday near Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
It happened about 1:09 p.m. on Travis Street between McNeill Street and Louisiana Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The accident involved a Toyota 4Runner that was traveling west on Travis and a Toyota Highlander that was headed north McNeill.
The 4Runner overturned and came to rest upside-down. It’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.
The Highlander’s driver and passenger were not injured.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.