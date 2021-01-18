On and off rain expected throughout the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Monday! After dealing with some cool temperatures over the weekend we are tracking milder weather for your MLK Day. While temperatures will be moving up today we are tracking a frontal boundary that will bring the potential for big temperature swings day to day across the ArkLaTex. The big story this week though will be the potential for rain all throughout the week. The best chances for rain will come first on Tuesday and then again Thursday into Friday. By the time it is all said and done Friday night we could see widespread rain totals over three inches.