On and off rain expected throughout the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Monday! After dealing with some cool temperatures over the weekend we are tracking milder weather for your MLK Day. While temperatures will be moving up today we are tracking a frontal boundary that will bring the potential for big temperature swings day to day across the ArkLaTex. The big story this week though will be the potential for rain all throughout the week. The best chances for rain will come first on Tuesday and then again Thursday into Friday. By the time it is all said and done Friday night we could see widespread rain totals over three inches.
In the meantime, if you do have to work today we are expecting a pleasant MLK Day for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are starting off on the chilly side down in the mid 30s for many of us across the region. But once we get past sunrise temperatures will be moving up quickly until many parts of the region are in the low to mid 60s. While we will start off with sunny skies, later this afternoon clouds will be on the increase out ahead of rain that will be moving in Tuesday.
Starting Tuesday morning thanks to an upper level low to our west and a developing frontal boundary rain will start to breakout Tuesday morning. Depending on where the front sets up there could be a wide variance in our high temperatures. While rain is expected all day Tuesday we could see a bit of a break from the rain Wednesday before round two starts up on Thursday. More rain is expected Thursday and Friday before the wet weather would clear out just in time for the weekend.
Looking ahead to an early preview of your weekend forecast we are tracking drier weather and milder temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday should be able to stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will also rebound with highs potentially creeping up towards the 70 degree mark.
So enjoy your MLK Day as rainy days lay ahead for the ArkLaTex. Have a great week!
