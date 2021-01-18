Monday, January 18: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | January 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated January 18 at 12:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Jan. 18, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:

  • 369,951 total cases - 961 new cases
  • 8,253 total deaths - 50 new deaths
  • 1,894 patients in hospitals - decrease of 36 patients
  • 239 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
  • 298,614 patients recovered - no change

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.

