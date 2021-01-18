Longtime Parkway High football coach passes away from COVID-19

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Students, staff, and community members in Bossier City are mourning the death of one of their own after losing longtime football coach, Kevin Black.
Black’s sister, Vicki Ball, posted about the beloved coach’s death on Facebook. The high school also posted about it on Facebook on Jan. 16.
Black’s sister says the coach “touched so many people during his years as a dedicated football coach at Bossier High School and our alma mater, Parkway High School.”
The day before the coach died, a parent posted on Facebook, saying, “Please send prayers, positive thoughts and/or healing vibes to our favorite Coach Kevin Black as he battles Covid. He has been a friend and mentor to both of my kids and a dear friend to me.”
Coach Black had recently retired after coaching for many years.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.