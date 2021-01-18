Harrison County Sheriff’s Office 1 of 3 burglary suspects in custody after chase

HARRISON, Texas (KLTV) - One of three suspects who allegedly used a stolen vehicle in a series of thefts and burglaries in Harrison County is now in custody after a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash on Old Town Road Saturday morning.
Arrest warrants have been issued for the other two suspects.
“This investigation has the potential to involve a large number of burglaries in our area,” said Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.”
According to a press release, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies took multiple theft reports in the areas of Elysian Fields and Karnack on Jan. 12. Later HCSO investigators identified the suspects and learned that they had been using a vehicle that was reported stolen in Gregg County on Jan. 8.
The sheriff’s office then sent that information out to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Saturday morning, HCSO dispatch received information that an attempted burglary had just occurred on Old Town Road just inside Panola County. The vehicle description was the same as what was reported on Jan. 12.
HCSO deputies quickly headed out to the Elysian Fields area, where they found the suspect vehicle, a Mitsubishi sedan parked on the side of the road near the intersection of FM 31 and Old Town Road, the press release stated. The stolen vehicle was still running, and it had multiple firearms inside that were believed to be stolen.
The information was relayed to other HCSO deputies and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden. Later, the game warden found a suspicious vehicle on Old Town Road near Mt. Prospect Church.
When the TPW game warden tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver took off and a chase ensued. The vehicle crashed in the 4300 block of Old Town Road, and all its occupants bailed out and fled on foot.
With the help of Marshall police officers and Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the HCSO deputies did a brief search of the area. Law enforcement officers found and arrested Coreyia Wilbert, 19, of Marshall, on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“Currently, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is working with surrounding agencies to complete this investigation and secure arrest warrants for the remaining suspect,” the press release stated. “Currently the arrest warrants will be for Larry Pierce and Eddie ‘Tommy’ Hill, both of Marshal, for engaging in organized criminal activity.”
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said the case is a prime example of how effective communication is vital to productive law enforcement. He also thanked the Marshall Police Department, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for their assistance.
“If you have any information regarding this investigation or the location of these individuals, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you call Harrison/Marshall Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.”
