Bossier City man arrested after allegedly shooting uncle in back of head, killing him

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier City is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing his uncle.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Sunday, Jan. 17. Sheriff Steve Prator says the victim was in a car with family members headed north on I-49 earlier Sunday when he got into an argument with his 21-year-old nephew, Traveion Fields.
Officials say Fields pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back of the head. After the shooting, the driver turned around to take the victim to the hospital. Fields reportedly jumped out of the car near the North Forty Loop, where he went to a house and called the sheriff’s office.
The victim died at a local hospital, authorities say. Fields was later arrested in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop and booked into Caddo Correctional on a charge of second-degree murder.
