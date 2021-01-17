Woman fighting for her life after being shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Shreveport, authorities say.
Police are questioning the man who is suspected of shooting his child’s mother during a domestic dispute.
The shooting occurred about 2:14 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at a residence in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The woman confronted the man on the porch after she and another man drove to the residence, according to the incident report. During the confrontation, the man on the porch allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in her chest, the report states.
The woman has been taken to a hospital. Authorities described her condition as life-threatening.
Police still have seven units on the scene between Hardy and Spruce streets.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.