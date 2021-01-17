Shreveport artists from entertainment industry share their experiences through the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Adreana Burton has been singing since she was four years old, and eventually turned her passion to a career.
The Shreveport-based singer, like many in the entertainment industry, had to find new and creative ways to make money and utilize her talents: song writing, modeling and even teaching.
“It’s been a good time to get material together and plan,” Burton said.
However, Burton said it did take some time to adjust, especially as someone who likes a lot of “crowd participation and engagement.”
“People are really getting platinums; albums and records are skyrocketing from social media,” she said, explaining that she and her band even did their own digital live performance at one point.
Isaiah Jordan, a song writer and photographer, said this move to social media has been extremely popular, especially as a means for building a following.
“You just got to get it there to find people who wouldn’t even know that they’d enjoy your music,” he explained.
Jordan said he has also focused on some of his other skills during the pandemic, namely photography.
“I haven’t released too much music during this time; I’ve really been rebranding,” he explained.
He said he thinks this time has been productive and has been mostly positive.
“It’s been challenging but fun and interesting at the same time,” Jordan said.
