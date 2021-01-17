REPORT: Taysom Hill to miss game vs. Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints will be without two key pieces on offense heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaoport and Jane Slater, the Saints are likely not to have Taysom Hill due to a knee injury and will also be without running back Latavius Murray who has a quadricep injury. Both players practiced on Friday.
Hill started four games in place for the injured Drew Brees and went 3-1. On the season Hill has rushed for 457 yards with 8 touchdowns, he has also thrown for 928 yards including four touchdowns and two interceptions, and has caught eight passes for 98 yards and one score.
Murray is the top backup running back for Alvin Kamara and has 146 carries for 656 yards with four touchdowns.
According to Rapoport, Bucs running back Ronald Jones status for the game will be made when they arrived to the stadium. He participated in Saturday’s walk-through. Officially, he is listed as questionable against the Saints.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.