Man dies after being shot on I-49 in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 41-year-old man has been killed in Caddo Parish.
He was in a vehicle on Interstate 49 near Gilliam at the time of the shooting, Caddo Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.
The shooting victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he was pronounced dead, she added.
“We do have persons that we are interviewing at this time,” Chadwick said.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the Sheriff’s Office has 10 units involved in an investigation on North Forty. It’s not immediately clear whether that’s North Forty Drive or North Forty Loop.
That location is immediately west of Interstate 49 and south of Louisiana Highway 1 and about 16 miles south of Gilliam.
That call came in at 3:37 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, dispatch records show.
This is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
