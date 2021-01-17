Coroner’s office IDs Shreveport homicide victim

Texan died within an hour of being shot multiple times during an argument in the city’s Caddo Heights neighborhood

The Caddo coroner's office says 38-year-old Tony A. English Jr. is the man who died within an hour of being shot multiple times Thursday, Jan. 15, in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood. (Source: Kenley Hargett)
By Curtis Heyen | January 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:57 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities today released the name of the Texas man who died after being shot multiple times during an argument last week in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The Caddo coroner’s office says 38-year-old Tony A. English Jr., of Prosper, Texas, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The town of Prosper is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

English was shot just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, in the 5200 block of Fairfax Avenue, which runs north . He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where died at 9:58 p.m. Thursday, the coroner’s office reports.

Officers on the scene off Morningside Drive east of Kent Avenue said English and another person got into a fight that led to the shooting.

English was shot several times, including in his face, they said.

One man was detained at the scene for questioning.

An autopsy was ordered.

