Sunny and cool weekend with a rainy work week

Happy Saturday morning everyone! If you’ve been needing to get the cars washed and grass cut this is the weekend to do so! Rain chances are up for much of next week as a front stalls in the ArkLaTex.
Today: a CHILLY morning start but that’ll lead to a slight afternoon warm up with temperatures in the upper 40s for lunch but by late afternoon highs will be in the low and mid 50s across the region. Mostly sunny skies will prevail during the day which will be a stunning way to start the weekend but dont forget to bundle up. Winds out the WNW 10-15mph will make it feel slightly chillier.
This evening temperatures will quickly drop into low 50s and upper 40s tonight under mostly clear skies but clouds will be on the increase.
Sunday morning lows will begin in the upper 30s so not quite as cold as Saturday morning but still cold nonetheless. I’m thinking Sunday will feature more cloud cover but overall stay nice and sunny with highs near the mid and upper 50s.
During MLK Day, we will have more great weather! No rain with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be warm and will get up to the 60s in the afternoon.
Tuesday through Friday are now trending to being very wet. I have the rain chances up to 40% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday and 60% Thursday. Friday is up to a 50% chance. So you’ll need your umbrella. The setup is looking like a stalled system sitting right over us for a few days. There is a lot of uncertainty as to when the worst of the rain will arrive. The computer models are jumping all around, but still showing plenty of rain. Moreover, its the timing that switches around. So, I believe it will not rain literally all week, but that there will be a lot of off and on showers throughout the week. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s each day.
