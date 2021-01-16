LDH confirms first case of COVID-19 variant in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant in Louisiana.
The variant case was discovered in the greater New Orleans area.
This variant of COVID-19 is often referred to as the U.K. variant because of its prevalence in the United Kingdom.
According to the LDH, the strand is known to spread more easily from person to person than other current strains in the U.S. However, it is not known to be more severe than the other strains.
Health experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant strain.
Gov. Edwards encourages the public to continue wearing masks, follow social distancing guidelines, wash hands frequently and limiting outings.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.