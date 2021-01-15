Windy and cooler end to week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After a beautiful and comfortable day across the ArkLaTex Thursday we are tracking some changes for the region as we close out the week. Temperatures today will be almost ten degrees cooler compared to what we saw yesterday along with winds of around 20 MPH. As we go through the weekend we are expecting the winds to die down and our temperatures to start moving up. Looking ahead to next week your MLK Day is looking fantastic with temperatures in the 60s with ample sunshine. While the 60s might stick around for most if not all of next week we are expecting a powerful upper level low to our west along with a stalled out frontal boundary to start driving moisture into the region beginning Tuesday. We could potentially see rain the rest of the week.