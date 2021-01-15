Windy and cooler end to week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After a beautiful and comfortable day across the ArkLaTex Thursday we are tracking some changes for the region as we close out the week. Temperatures today will be almost ten degrees cooler compared to what we saw yesterday along with winds of around 20 MPH. As we go through the weekend we are expecting the winds to die down and our temperatures to start moving up. Looking ahead to next week your MLK Day is looking fantastic with temperatures in the 60s with ample sunshine. While the 60s might stick around for most if not all of next week we are expecting a powerful upper level low to our west along with a stalled out frontal boundary to start driving moisture into the region beginning Tuesday. We could potentially see rain the rest of the week.
In the meantime, as you are heading out the door this morning you will need the jacket once again as temperatures are down in the 30s and 40s this morning. Unlike the Thursday, we are not expecting our temperatures to move up into the 60s this afternoon. Thanks to the cold front that blew through yesterday highs today will only be in the mid 50s. You will also notice some blustery conditions as we could see wind gusts upwards of 30 MPH. The good news is we should see ample sunshine all day long.
As we go through your weekend forecast we are expecting dry weather and high temperatures to be in the 50s both days. While we should see nothing but blue skies on Saturday, we will see increased cloud cover on Sunday. We could see some scattered frost early in the morning both days due to low getting down into the low to mid 30s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking milder temperatures along with greatly increased rain chances for the region. MLK Day is looking to be the best day of the week with highs in the 60s along with ample sunshine. While temperatures will potentially be even warmer for both Tuesday and Wednesday a frontal boundary and upper level low will literally rain on our warmer weather parade. This weather maker has the potential to stick around all the way through and northern parts of the ArkLaTex could see over three inches of rain by the time it is all said and done.
In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine we will see on our Friday and hold onto those hats! Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.