Texarkana police increase search for wanted man

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police is increasing the search for a man they consider armed and dangerous.
Working on a tip, the city’s SWAT unit searched a residence for 20 year-old Marquis JuJuan Thompson.
Police have a warrant out for Thompson on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Nichlos Muldrow, of Hope, Ark.
With the aid of a robot, the house was searched but Thompson was not located. Police did impound the vehicle they say Thompson was driving when he shot and killed Muldrow this past Tuesday.
Thompson also has warrants in two other shootings. Police say they will continue to take the necessary steps to keep officers safe as they continue their search for Thompson.
“Given the crimes that Thompson is accused of, there is a murder warrant out there for him as well. Once we got the information that he may be in that house we felt it was prudent for us to make sure we were prepared in case something happens,” said Shawn Vaughn with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
If anyone has information about Thompson’s location, please contact the Texarkana Texas police or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
