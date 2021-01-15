Shreveport water company releases statement after CEO seen carrying ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag at Capitol riot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Music Mountain Water, based out of Shreveport, has released a statement following information that surfaced showing the company’s CEO, Marcus Wren, reportedly participated in the riots at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Wren can be seen in a photo from the riots carrying a yellow flag bearing the words “Don’t Tread on Me.” He’s quoted in a yahoo!news article as saying, “Enlightened patriots will stand up and say, ‘This will not stand,’ and they will be forced to stop it. If someone doesn’t stand up, our republic will be gone.”
On Friday, Jan. 15, the company released a statement:
“We recognize everyone’s freedom of choice but want to acknowledge that the statements made by Mr. Wren were of a personal level and NOT made on behalf of MMW and/or its employees.
MMW is an EEO employer made up of many individual and different back grounds. MMW does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, political view, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations. We are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our staff, clients, and vendors.
Our focus is to treat our customers equally and provide the best in class service.”
