Man fatally shot during argument in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot during an argument in Shreveport, authorities say.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, in the 5200 block of Fairfax Avenue.
Police on the scene said the two individuals got into a fight that led to the shooting.
The victim was shot several times, including in his face, they said.
One man was detained at the scene for questioning, but no arrests have been made.
The shooting remains under investigation.
