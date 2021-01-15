Shreveport businesses impacted by lack of Mardi Gras festivities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport businesses have high hopes people will still celebrate Mardi Gras. In fact, many people have already started ordering king cakes.
Some people say they plan to celebrate with their families at home, as most festivities have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Sarah Lowder, owner of Lowders Baking company in Shreveport, said a lot of customers are already gearing up for Mardi Gras.
“We have done more than 1,000 king cakes so far,” she said.
Lowder admits she did not know what to expect this year.
“We found that a lot of customers are wanting to have the mini-sized king cakes either to take home for themselves because there is not a lot of large gatherings,” she said.
The owner of Tubs Hardware and Cajun Gifts, Don Tubbs, is optimistic people will still buy Mardi Gras items.
“Families are going to want to Mardi Gras I think they are going to bring their kids in here and let them pick out their beads,” he said.
Tubbs says he is prepared for it because this is a holiday he depends on every year.
“It’s a big impact to us because, in the hardware business, you can starve to death in January and February because there’s not that much going on,” he said.
Watch KSLS News 12 this evening for more on how businesses are adapting.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.