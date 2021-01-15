Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’

For Republican senators, the trial will be a perhaps final test of their loyalty to the defeated president, and his legions of supporters in their states back home, and their own experiences sheltering at the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob ransacked the building, disrupting the tally of Electoral College votes and attempting to overturn Biden’s election. It will force a further re-evaluation of their relationship with the defeated president, who lost not only the White House but majority control of the Senate.