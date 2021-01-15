Northwest Louisiana in short supply of vaccines; next delivery unknown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana is in short supply of vaccines, and there’s no timetable on when that might change.
KSLA News 12 was there for the operation by LSU Health Shreveport as they began a week-long drive-thru vaccine effort. They were able to vaccinate 2,000 people a day, and by Thursday they had successfully exhausted their supply.
Despite that fact, a lot of people with appointments on Friday still showed up, only to see the vast Fairgrounds Field parking lot empty.
LSU Health leaders say they did send out about 10,000 emails and texts to alert people of the situation.
Some of the people who turned up at the Fairgrounds Field parking lot say they had not heard there were no more vaccines for now. However, one woman says she knew LSU Health Shreveport had exhausted its supply of the Pfizer vaccine but showed up any way.
