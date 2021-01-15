Marshall head-on collision leaves one dead

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A 63-year-old woman from Marshall is dead after a two-vehicle wreck that happened Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Marshall Police Department says officers responded just before 7 a.m. to a major wreck on Elysian Fields Road near Marshall Pottery. Lois Jean Butler, 63, was killed as a result of the wreck.
Police say Butler was headed south on Elysian Fields Road when she was hit by a car headed north that crossed over into the southbound lane. Butler’s passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were both hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The wreck remains under investigation. Charges are pending, police say.
