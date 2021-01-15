Gen. Honoré, known for post-Katrina efforts, tapped for ‘immediate’ security review of U.S. Capitol

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré is being tapped to lead a security review of the U.S. Capitol in the wake of last week’s deadly insurrection.
Pelosi said during a news conference Friday that the whole Capitol complex must be subjected “to scrutiny in light of what happened” and the fact that President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be held there Jan. 20.
Honoré is perhaps best known for overseeing humanitarian aid efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina.
Pelosi says Honoré will conduct an immediate review of security and inter-agency interaction and Capitol “command and control.”
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards praised Pelosi’s pick, saying Gen. Honore “has and will serve our nation well.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.