Friday, January 15: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Jan. 15, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 361,148 total cases - 3,712 new cases
- 8,080 total deaths - 58 new deaths
- 2,001 patients in hospitals - increase of 26 patients
- 242 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patients
- 298,614 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
