COVID-19 cases increasing in children, teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While there have been fewer coronavirus cases reported in children between zero and 17 years old compared to adults, the CDC has released data showing the rate of cases in children has been increasing since March 2020.
Dr. Minh Tran, the director of the Pediatric Critical Care Unit at Willis-Knighton South, says they typically see one to two kids come in every week.
“In a way, we are very lucky kids are not being as affected,” Dr. Tran said. “They are getting the disease, but most are not sick enough to be admitted. We typically get one or two a week, then every once and a while, someone is sick enough to be on a ventilator.”
Dr. Tran says they typically see two types of cases of coronavirus in children: acute and MIS-C.
“There are two types of kids who end up in the hospital dealing with COVID. Some of it’s as they are infected, they typically get respiratory symptoms. Difficulty breathing, shortness or breath, their lips can turn a little blue, they can get abdominal pain. Just not appearing themselves, maybe they are more tired, more lethargic,” said Dr. Tran.
“What we see almost just as much, if not more so, is MIS-C, which is the Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is what typically happens two or three weeks after getting the virus, they get over it, they appear fine, and then out of nowhere, they appear lethargic, not themselves, get rashes, fever, abdominal symptoms. It’s wide ranging, but some of those kids can be pretty severe.”
