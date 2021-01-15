Charges upgraded for man accused in hit and run

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, charges have been upgraded to murder for Montavious Sharp, 22.
Sharp turned himself in to police on Jan. 9 after striking another man with his vehicle in the 2200 block of N. Stateline Avenue.
An investigation revealed the 35 year-old victim was intentionally struck by Sharp while he was walking on the sidewalk.
Officials believe the men were business partners.
Sharp’s original charge of aggravated assault was upgraded to murder on Thursday, Jan. 14, after the victim died from their injuries.
Sharp remains in the Bi-State Jail.
Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash - or what led up to it - to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116
