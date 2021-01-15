Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths surpass 500

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Caddo Parish has reached 507 COVID-19 deaths.
The first COVID-related death was reported on March 24, 2020, and peaked at 111 deaths in April.
The average age of those passed is 73.3, with the oldest victim 104 years-old.
No deaths have been reported under the age of 22.
Five victims were age 30 or younger and five were 100 or older, with the bulk of the deaths, 321, people age 70 or older. There have been 161 black male deaths, 130 black female deaths, 92 white females, 122 white males and two Hispanic males, bearing in mind that Hispanic is not a race but an ethnicity.
Almost all of the deaths have been people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.
