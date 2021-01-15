Beautiful weekend before rain returns

Tuesday through Friday are now trending to being very wet. I have the rain chances up to 40% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday and 60% Thursday. Friday is up to a 50% chance. So you’ll need your umbrella. The setup is looking like a stalled system sitting right over us for a few days. There is a lot of uncertainty as to when the worst of the rain will arrive. The computer models are jumping all around, but still showing plenty of rain. Moreover, its the timing that switches around. So, I believe it will not rain literally all week, but that there will be a lot of off and on showers throughout the week. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s each day.