Beautiful weekend before rain returns

(KSLA) - This weekend will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and no rain. The showers and storms will return next week, however.
This evening, the winds will finally calm down. There will still be a slight breeze, but not nearly as bad as this afternoon. There should not be any cloud cover, and therefore no rain. Temperatures will be a little cool this evening as they fall to the 40s. You may need a jacket for any outdoor plans.
Tonight, it will remain nice and clear with no rain around. The winds will be a little calmer. Still about 5-15 mph. It will be a quiet night and a nice start to the weekend.
This weekend is shaping up to being very nice! The sunshine will still be out in full force on Saturday. It will be cool with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. By Sunday, a few clouds will return, but will mix in with the sunshine. So, it will still be a pretty day with no chance of rain. Temperatures Sunday should warm up to the mid to upper 50s. Take advantage while the weather is nice!
During MLK Day, we will have more great weather! No rain with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be warm and will get up to the 60s in the afternoon.
Tuesday through Friday are now trending to being very wet. I have the rain chances up to 40% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday and 60% Thursday. Friday is up to a 50% chance. So you’ll need your umbrella. The setup is looking like a stalled system sitting right over us for a few days. There is a lot of uncertainty as to when the worst of the rain will arrive. The computer models are jumping all around, but still showing plenty of rain. Moreover, its the timing that switches around. So, I believe it will not rain literally all week, but that there will be a lot of off and on showers throughout the week. Temperatures will warm up to the 60s each day.
Have a great week and enjoy the beautiful weather!
