What is freezing fog?

Tuesday morning January 12th, a few areas in the ArkLaTex were under a Freezing Fog Advisory. In the ArkLaTex, we are used to regular fog advisories and how they can impact visibility during the morning on our way to work, but there’s also Freezing Fog, not as common here but still impactful.
Freezing Fog is made up of tiny liquid droplets just like regular fog, however, the tiny droplets in freezing fog are supercooled water droplets. Supercooled meaning water that is cooled below its freezing point, yet still liquid and when Freezing Fog comes on contact with surfaces, it freezes. Some surfaces it can freeze on include trees, cars, and unfortunately roads.
That’s where it becomes dangerous. Freezing Fog that freezes on roads cause the development of black ice. and black ice can be especially dangerous since it is so thin and blends in to the roads, that it becomes hard to see as it makes roads slippery.
