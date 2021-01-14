Thursday, January 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Jan. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 361,148 total cases - 5,318 new cases - A backlog is included in today’s case and test count resulting from a newly on-boarded lab. This backlog includes 916 cases and 4,963 total tests. The cases date as far back as 11/9/20.
- 8,080 total deaths - 58 new deaths
- 1,975 patients in hospitals - decrease of 54 patients
- 245 patients on ventilators - increase of 10 patients
- 298,614 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
