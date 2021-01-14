Temperatures trending upward for ArkLaTex

As we look towards next week we are tracking some of the warmest weather potentially in a couple of weeks for the region. High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will be in at least the mid 60s with the potential for either day to make a run at the 70 degree mark. But just as the blowtorch starts cranking we are watching rain and moisture that will be moving in during the day on Tuesday. This is part of a slow moving developing frontal boundary that could bring a few inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.