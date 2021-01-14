Temperatures trending upward for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking temperatures that will continue to move up for the ArkLaTex even though we are expecting a cold front to move through the region later on today. Behind the front you should expect temperatures to cool slightly Friday and Saturday, but by Sunday temperatures will again be on the rise. Looking ahead to next week we could see high temperatures approach the 70 degree mark before a stalling frontal boundary during the middle of the week that could bring ample rainfall back to the ArkLaTex.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you once again only need a heavy sweater as temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid and upper 30s. Thanks to sunshine and southerly winds during the morning hours you should expect temperatures to climb into the low 60s during afternoon hours. We are expecting a dry cold front to sweep through the region this afternoon bringing really only some cloud cover.
Behind the cold front we are expecting a slight cooldown with our temperatures as we finish out the week Friday and head into the weekend. We still should see sunshine bother of those days, but high temperatures will be down in the low 50s. By Sunday high temperatures will already be rebounding back into the upper 50s and this trend will continue into next week
As we look towards next week we are tracking some of the warmest weather potentially in a couple of weeks for the region. High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will be in at least the mid 60s with the potential for either day to make a run at the 70 degree mark. But just as the blowtorch starts cranking we are watching rain and moisture that will be moving in during the day on Tuesday. This is part of a slow moving developing frontal boundary that could bring a few inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
In the meantime, enjoy the milder weather today and get ready for even warmer weather to start next week. Have a great Thursday!
